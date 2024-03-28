Support Army Cadets in Skegness sleeping out to raise funds for 6,000 homeless veterans
Sixteen cadets, supported by adults, will be sleeping out under improvised shelters at their Cadet Hut on Grantham Drive.
The event is to raise money for the Royal British Legion, whose local branch members will be supporting the event.
Ben Adlington, leader of the Skegness Army Cadet detachment, said today’s showers had not dampened their enthusiasm.
"So far so good – essentially 16 cadets, supported by adults, will be sleeping out under improvised shelters on Thursday night.“The Royal British Legion will be in attendance to talk about their work with veterans.
”We want to raise vital funds and awareness for over 6000 veterans that are experiencing homeless in the UK right now.
“With every penny raised, Royal British Legion Industries can provide safe, warm housing and ensure everyone has a fair opportunity to gain employment, regardless of health conditions or disability.”