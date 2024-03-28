Support Army Cadets in Skegness sleeping out to raise funds for 6,000 homeless veterans

Army Cadets in Skegness are set to show their under the stars to raise money and awareness for homeless veterans.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 28th Mar 2024, 14:37 GMT
Sixteen cadets, supported by adults, will be sleeping out under improvised shelters at their Cadet Hut on Grantham Drive.

The event is to raise money for the Royal British Legion, whose local branch members will be supporting the event.

Ben Adlington, leader of the Skegness Army Cadet detachment, said today’s showers had not dampened their enthusiasm.

Members of the Skegness detatchment of Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force who recently passed their basic training.Members of the Skegness detatchment of Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force who recently passed their basic training.
"So far so good – essentially 16 cadets, supported by adults, will be sleeping out under improvised shelters on Thursday night.“The Royal British Legion will be in attendance to talk about their work with veterans.

”We want to raise vital funds and awareness for over 6000 veterans that are experiencing homeless in the UK right now.

“With every penny raised, Royal British Legion Industries can provide safe, warm housing and ensure everyone has a fair opportunity to gain employment, regardless of health conditions or disability.”

The challenge is set to start tonight (Thursday, March 28) at 7pm and finish at 9am Good Friday.To make a donation visit My Great Tommy Sleep Out for RBLI on JustGiving here.

