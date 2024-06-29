Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lincolnshire donkey-ride owner says he has been overwhelmed by the support he has received for the weight restrictions he put in place to protect his animals.

John Nuttall, who operates 70 donkeys in Skegness and Cleethorpes in the family business established over 100 years ago, says he imposed the restrictions three years ago.

The recent focus follows data released in October by the NHS, that shows 20% of 10 and 11-year-olds in East Lindsey were obese.

"Most people seem to be supporting what I am doing – even those who in the past have said they don’t like seeing donkeys giving rides,” said Mr Nuttall.

John Nuttall wth his donkeys on Skegness beach.

However it was a decision not made lightly, having come through a difficult time covering the costs of his business following the pandemic.

Mr Nuttall said it costs £1,000 to put a donkey on the beach and bringing in the restrictions has cost him money in lost rides.

“I’m losing money but I’m saving my donkeys,” he said, pointing out the restrictions and there to protect his animals, staff and the public.

"We run alongside strict Riding Establishment Lincence guildlines, which state 8st maximum weight and age 15,” he explained.

"Our restrictions are set at 6st and age 10, which is well under the guidelines but our donkeys work hard anyway and we have always put the welfare of our donkeys first.

"We also have to think about the safety of the children because if they are too heavy there is a danger they could slip off the saddle, injuring themselves and the donkey. We assess all riders for the donkey they wish to ride."

Children who appear to weigh more than 6st are asked to hop on scales to check, but Mr Nuttall says it is not intended to embarrass them.

"I use scales that show green for 6st and under and red over that so no-one sees the actual weight,” he said.

"It seems to work and parents generally seem to understand.”

As well as operating within Riding Establishment Licence guildlines, Mr Nuttall has five stars for animal welfare from East Lindsey District Council and North East Lincolnshire Council.

Amongst the messages of support on social media, one person commented: “Some airlines weigh their passengers when smaller aircraft are used, so that they don’t take off overloaded.

"I don’t see the issue, and well done to the owner for putting his animals welfare ahead of profit.”

Others said: “Good man cares about his donkeys.”