Support for Samaritans at Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe MP, Holly Mumby-Croft presenting a cheque to Scunthorpe Samaritans volunteers. Photo by Keith Dawson. EMN-220124-084834001

The cash, which has been donated on behalf of bereaved families, will be used to raise awareness in the local community of the work that Samaritans do to ensure anyone who needs emotional support knows how to access it.

The branch will also buy new benches for Kingsway Gardens, where a flowerbed has been dedicated to Scunthorpe Samaritans.

Angela Jones, Director at Scunthorpe Samaritans, said: “I would personally like to thank the families for this incredibly generous donation. We are very grateful to the families for choosing us to receive it, and it is especially meaningful at a time of such sadness for them.

“Every day, Samaritans volunteers respond to approximately 10,000 phone calls across the UK, but we want to raise the profile of The Samaritans even further, so people in North Lincolnshire know there is someone they can get in touch with when they need to talk, day or night.

“We also want to buy new benches for Kingsway Gardens where we opened the Kingsway Samaritans flowerbed last year. It is a great place to visit for reflection and thought, and we’d like more people to have the opportunity to sit and enjoy it.”

Coun Neil Poole, cabinet member for commercial, said: “To be able to make a donation of this scale to support the vital work of Samaritans, whose founder, Chad Varah, was born in Barton-upon-Humber, is absolutely fantastic.

“No one in North Lincolnshire should suffer in silence. Anyone who may be struggling to cope can pick up the phone and have a chat with a supportive volunteer at The Samaritans, who will listen without judgement or pressure.”

Scunthorpe Samaritans have an exciting year ahead. As well as running a programme of activities to raise awareness of its work the branch is appealing for volunteers to join.

Anyone interested can sign up to become a Support Volunteer in the Samaritans shop on Ashby High Street, or train to be a Listening Volunteer in the branch.

To find out more about the work of Scunthorpe Samaritans, or to learn more about becoming a volunteer visit their website www.samaritans.org/branches/scunthorpe/

Anyone can contact Samaritans free at any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Alternatively, email: [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org.