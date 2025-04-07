Support for those in Lincolnshire affected by others' drug and alcohol use

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lincolnshire County Council has appointed Lincolnshire Recovery Partnership to deliver its support service for friends and family members affected by someone else’s drug or alcohol use.

The newly named, Beacon – Friends and Family service, which replaces Oasis Family Support, offers advice and guidance to adults, young people and children over the age of five around the effects they may be experiencing including stress, anxiety, isolation and the impact to their mental or physical health, relationships or finances.

People can now self-refer through the Beacon website, by email or phone and choose the type of support that suits them best, including one-to-one sessions, group sessions, and bespoke support. The service also accepts referrals from family members, concerned others and professionals.

The one-to-one sessions will be led by experts trained to offer education and advice to people who want a better understanding of drug and alcohol use. They will also discuss coping strategies and self-care for those affected by the substance use of a friend or family member.

Support can be accessed even if the person using substances is not in treatment.

Run by leading health and social care provider Turning Point in partnership with Framework and Double Impact, Lincolnshire Recovery Partnership provides drug and alcohol services across the county, with hubs in Lincoln, Gainsborough, Spalding, Skegness, Boston and Grantham.

Sarah Hancock-Smith, Turning Point Regional Head of Operations, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer specialised support for friends and family members of those struggling with substance use.

“We know that people often suffer in silence, not knowing where or how to access the help they need to take of their own wellbeing.

“By having an all-round, integrated service that works with adults, young people and friends and families, we hope the Lincolnshire Recovery Partnership can make it easier for people to access the support they need.”

Lucy Gavens, Consultant in Public Health at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "We are really pleased that Beacon will provide practical support for the family and friends of people who are struggling with drug or alcohol in Lincolnshire.

“The service will work with individuals and families to provide a range of support around understanding drug and alcohol use, coping strategies and self-care.

“We encourage anyone who is supporting someone with a drug or alcohol substance use problem to see what support is available from Beacon to help them look after themselves.”