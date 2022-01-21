Support grant worth up to £6k open to East Lindsey’s hospitality and leisure businesses

A new support grant for the hospitality, leisure, and accommodation sectors most impacted by the Covid-19 Omicron variant is now open to eligible businesses in East Lindsey.

The Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant (OHLG) was announced by the Government in late December 2021, recognising that the rise in rates of the Omicron variant resulted in significant business impact.

Eligible rated businesses will be supported with one-off grants of up to £6,000, with total grant amounts dependent on each business’s rateable value.

Businesses interested in applying for the scheme are encouraged to check their eligibility on the Government’s website and submit an application as soon as possible.

Qualifying business are also advised that they must reapply for this grant and there are no auto payments to eligible businesses.

Councillor Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, said: "We saw the impact that the surge in Covid-19 cases towards the end of last year had for a lot of businesses, at a time when they’d usually be at their busiest, so I’m pleased to be able to offer this scheme to businesses. I’d like to encourage all businesses who believe they may be eligible to check through the guidance and, if they’re eligible, to submit an application as soon as possible.”

All enquiries about the scheme should be directed to [email protected]; enquiries relating to a business’s Business Rates account should be sent to [email protected]

The scheme will close to applications on February 28. (The Government may shorten this application window and businesses are encouraged to submit an application by the end of January.