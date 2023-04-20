Support St Barnabas by celebrating the Coronation

​With the Coronation of King Charles III just over a fortnight away, St Barnabas Hospice is encouraging supporters to think of the charity while celebrating the new monarch.

Part of the celebrations over the weekend of the Coronation will see people across the country urged to join in The Big Help Out, a national campaign marking The King's Coronation, by making a difference in their communities through volunteering.

Each year, St Barnabas Hospice needs to raise over £6.5 million to keep providing its many care and support services, so why not celebrate the new King and help out Lincolnshire’s hospice charity at the same time by volunteering?

Veronica McBain, Head of Fundraising and Lottery at St Barnabas, said: “We are grateful to every person who supports us by raising money for our cause or volunteering. Every pound raised and every hour given really does make a difference to our Hospice.

“We’re very excited to see how our supporters will fly the St Barnabas flag while celebrating the Coronation next month, and we look forward to welcoming new volunteers to the St Barnabas family through The Big Help Out!”

St Barnabas welcomes volunteers of all backgrounds over the age of 14 to support the charity across a range of opportunities, including volunteering in one of the 25 charity shops across Lincolnshire, supporting patients in the Inpatient Unit in Lincoln, or being part of this summer’s HeART Trail.

To find out more about volunteering and to sign up, please visit www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/get-involved/volunteer.

Many people are planning festivities across the weekend of the Coronation, including street parties, and you can help St Barnabas and celebrate the Royal event by holding a Care for a Cuppa fundraiser.

When you sign up to host a gathering in your own home, a street party, or attending a gathering in a community venue, you will receive a free fundraising pack, including a St Barnabas collection box, branded bunting, cake flags, recipes from Lincolnshire celebrity chef Rachel Green, games including activity sheets, word searches, and more.

Or, if you prefer your drinks a bit stronger, the St Barnabas Pub Quiz is a great way to support local hospice care with some friendly competition. The newest Pub Quiz includes several rounds of general knowledge questions plus a round all about the Royal Family. Do you have what it takes to be ‘crowned’ the winner?

The Pub Quiz doesn’t just have to take place at your local pub, you can also organise this for your family and friends in your garden or at a community group.

After signing up, a free fundraising pack will be sent to the Quiz Master to make organising and hosting the quiz stress-free. The pack includes a St Barnabas collection pot, a pre-written quiz with answer sheets, posters, beer mats and more.

Both fundraisers can be held on a date and time of your choosing so you can host your Care for a Cuppa or Pub Quiz before, during, or after the Coronation. Simply sign up via the website to receive your free pack and start sending invites to your family, friends, colleagues, and members of your community.