Supporters of Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance in Gainsborough donate £1,000 to the charity
The magnificent sum was raised throughout 2023 in the Gainsborough area with a cycle ride and donated cycles.
The presentation evening was held at Saint Georges Church Hall in Gainsborough on January 29, to hand over a cheque and awards thanking people for the work they have done for the charity.
Gainsborough’s National Bike Week coordinators Trevor Halstead and Daniel Nicholson, who helped organise the event, welcomed Helen Hall and Andrew Jarvis who represented The Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance along with Ken Woolley, who was a paramedic at the start of the Air Ambulance 30 years ago.
Gainsborough’s Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance Cycle Ride attracted riders from a wide age range and there was a choice of 10, 15, and 30 mile routes to choose from.
Also on the night The Colin Smith Memorial Shield was awarded to Gainsborough Cycles for raising more than £500 selling and servicing donated cycles.
The event was sponsored by Trevor Halstead, Rachel and Daniel Nicholson and Ben and Carol Bowser of Recycle Auctions.
Trevor, Daniel and Rachel have been supporters of Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance for more than 23 years, raising more than £30,000.
For more information about the charity visit www.ambucopter.org.uk.