Supporting foster carers to have a great summer

The council has worked closely with local tourist attractions to launch a new voucher scheme, which offers discounted passes and entry to help fostering households make the most of the summer holidays with the children they care for.

North Lincolnshire’s foster carers are valued members of the community of North Lincolnshire. Our foster carers are supported by the council and our partners in a variety of ways and as part of this they will be able to enjoy discounts to a variety of venues in time for the holidays.

Councillor Julie Reed, cabinet member for children and families, said: “With schools out and the summer holidays upon us, we are excited to offer fostering households discounted entry and passes to a range of fantastic venues.

“We are passionately committed to ensuring all our children receive the best possible start in life and value each foster carer who helps make a life-changing impact.

“As the summer holidays are a great time for fostering households to connect, we hope these activities provide further opportunity to build confidence, discover new skills and build relationships.”

The council’s fostering team continues to work alongside partners and businesses throughout our communities to provide discounts and opportunities whilst raising awareness of the fantastic work foster carers do.

These discounts and passes can be enjoyed by the entire household all year round. The council’s website is updated regularly to provide further information and highlight new opportunities.