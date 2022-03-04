Supporting Ukraine refugees

The former Foyer in King Street, which is now boarded up

Many are looking for ways to show their support and they can do just that in Market Rasen this weekend.

A fundraising stall will be in the town’s market place this Saturday morning.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Stephen Bunney said: “What we want to do is raise awareness of the ongoing situation and some money through a tombola and bric-a-brac stall.

“With the situation changing daily, it is very unsure of what is needed – and how to get things to where they are needed – but money can obviously be used for whatever is needed.”

Coun Bunney will also be questioning West Lindsey on provisional plans for housing any refugees, from Ukraine and possibly elsewhere.

“This is something that needs to be looked at,” he said.