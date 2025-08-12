Supreme Queen headlines at Embassy Theatre in Skegness
Described as a ‘brilliantly designed presentation’ it pays homage to the halcyon days of one of the greatest rock bands ever.
Musically exceptional throughout, the production brings together some of the finest and most recognisable Queen tribute performers in the world, complimented by authentic stage settings and specialist sound and lighting effects.
The band includes lead singers Scott Maley, Brian Keville, who plays Freddie Mercury, and Justin Gilbody, lead guitarist Luke Timmins, pianist Ben Marshal, bass guitarist Alan Wallbanks and drummer Allan Brown.
Fans can catch the production at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness on Saturday, August 30.
For tickets and tour dates, visit www.supremequeen.co.uk/tour-dates/