Surge in demand for help at Boston food bank as the cost of living crisis bites

Bob Taylor, manager at Boston Food Bank.

The food bank, which has been running since 2010, has seen its weekly numbers double over the past year alone.

Part of the nationwide Trussell Trust and led by the Parish of Boston, it has seen a notable increase in the number of residents requesting support, with many being referred for help by Citizen Advice and the Job Centre.

Bob Taylor, now Food Bank Manager for the Parish of Boston has volunteered there since 2012. Bob retired in 2011 and was formerly a Mental Health Nurse with 34 years’ experience. He wanted to be able to give back to his community, share his knowledge and experiences and help others. Ten years later, he still enjoys helping those in need.

There has been a surge in demand for support from Boston Food Bank.

Bob said: "We are getting 14 to 21 families come in every week because they can't cope with their costs. Many people we see through our doors not only are struggling with the cost of food but also have trouble with rent arrears, debt, unexpected bills or issues with benefits and universal credit, so we now have internal channels in which we can point them to for help and advice.

"Today’s cost-of-living crisis means people are choosing between keeping the lights on and putting food on the table so even simple things like budgeting skills, the warm home discount, any grant opportunities available, can really help.”

Chair, Revd Sally Clifton, who helps with logistics and collections, said: "The food bank is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays for two hours each day and we have seen a footfall increased from eight to 12 per session and we expect it to increase even further in the coming months.

"In the last couple of months, we have depleted our supplies and haven't been able to obtain all required stock.

More donations of food and toiletries are needed at Boston Food Bank.

"Generally food is the biggest issue at the moment. We have seen an increase in individuals and families being referred to us."

Bob added: “The Food Bank functions on six volunteers and myself as manager. With funding from Trussell Trust last year we have been able to fund a Citizens Advice representative to be present at the Food Bank sessions and this has proven to be invaluable in many ways. Immediate access to a needed service and assistance with what must feel like a very overpowering situation. Which in turn gives a sense of hope, empowerment, value and purpose to the individuals who use the service.”

Boston Food Bank as seen many donations from local residents, businesses and community groups including BTAC, local council Household Support Funds, Tesco, Asda, The Co-op, Lidl and local allotment groups.