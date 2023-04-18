Surprise as Hollywood star Keifer Sutherland is spotted at Burgh-le-Marsh restaurant

‘Skeg Vegas’ has attracted a good few celebrities over the years – but imagine the surprise when a Hollywood star dropped into a local restaurant for a meal.

TV and film legend Keifer Sutherland with The Lakes front of house manager Gianni Telesca.

Staff and customers couldn’t believe their eyes when TV and film legend Kiefer Sutherland - famed for his roles in 24, The Lost Boys, Designated Survivor, Dark City and the mad voice of General W R Monger in Monsters vs Aliens – sat down at a table at The Lakes in Burgh le Marsh for an evening meal.

"He came in with his party two nights in a row,” restaurant owner Luigi Lanzetta told Lincolnshire World.

"On the first night he ordered mussels and lamb shank and on the second night he had mussels again but then ordered pizza – one of our specialities here.

"Of course, we have a strict policy here to let our guests enjoy their meals so we did not ask why he was in town.

"But he kindly agreed to a picture before he left. We felt very honoured to have him here.”

Later this summer the star, who is also a singer-songwriter, is bringing the Kiefer Sutherland Band back to Europe for his "So Full of Love" tour, which incudes a series of gigs around the UK, including the Latitude Festival, Kendal Calling and the Cambridge Folk Festival. Chagstock. He will also appear at

Bournemouth, Manchester and Edinburgh in July.

The Lakes has held its own music festivals in the past, including in 2017 with The Hoosiers headlining.

However, although The Lakes is not on the list of tour dates there is a renowned recording studio in Burgh le Marsh called Avalon.

According to their website, their head sound engineer has worked in the professional music industry for over 30 years, having worked with well known artists such as; Paul McCartney, Bryan Adams, The Who, ABC, The Waterboys and many more.

Whether Mr Sutherland has an album fin the planning was unconfirmed at the time of going to print.

But if the star is planning a return visit, according to social media locals would be very pleased to see him.