Forget the General Election – there is a bigger political race on the horizon after Hollywood star Keifer Sutherland revealed he is running for Mayor of Skegness.

The Netflix Designated Survivor ‘President’ was having a tongue-in-cheek chat with Radio X presenter Chris Moyles following the launch of his new whiskey brand in the UK.

Keifer was telling Chris about how he loves being in London – in spite of the weather and traffic.

And Chris pointed out that as well as visiting the big cities, Keifer has been around – and even knew where Cleethorpes was!

Keifer agreed and said: “Yeah. Most people don’t know this, but I’m actually running for Mayor for Skegness.”

Chris was delighted with the reveal and commented: “See, now there you go!”

And another member of the team added: “We’ll vote for you.”

Keifer – who was spotted in Skegness a year ago ahead of a tour with his band dining out at the Lakes Restaurant in Burgh le Marsh where there is a music studio – replied: “Well, you’ll have to come out, and that’s a bit of a trip.”

Hollywood star Keifer Sutherland chatting on the Chris Moyles Show on Radio X.

And Chris replied: “It’s fine, it’s alright. We can get the train.”

A confident Keifer said: “But I’ve got five friends there, so it looks like I’m winning.”

To which Chris said: “I just love the idea that people will be absolutely astonished that Kiefer Sutherland’s just gone – ‘Kiefer knows Skegness?!’” Skegness! There are people in London who don’t know Skegness.”

Proving his knowledge of the area, Keifer said: : “There’s an Indian restaurant there that is underestimated, and I’ve got some friends that play music who are extraordinary from there.”

And Chris ended that: “it makes me smile so much.”

We spoke to Skegness Mayor Coun Adrian Findley about whether he was worried about the competition.

"Well that would be for the public to decide,” he responded. “But I think it’s brilliant that a Hollywood star who has trravelled the world and been to amazing places has said he wants to be Mayor of Skegness.

"It puts those ‘Nationals’ who are always writing how Skegness is the worst seaside resort in their place!