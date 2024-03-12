Surprise donation for Shine from Freemasons

Lucy Goodchild, Shine’s Communications and Engagement Manager, receives the donation from Lincoln Freemasons.

​Shine Lincolnshire were expecting to receive £500 from Lincolnshire Freemasons’ New Provincial Benevolent Fund, which gives £500 to each of Lincolnshire’s 76 Lodges to pass to a good cause of their choice.

But Freemasons from Lincoln surprised the charity with an additional £500 match funded from the Freemasons charity the MCF, inspired after Lucy Goodchild, Shine’s Communications and Engagement Manager, gave a talk on the charity’s work at a recent meeting.

Shine Lincolnshire is based in the Bull Ring in Horncastle, from where it works to promote mental health and wellbeing, and the donation will be used to support the development of Shine’s new community premises in Horncastle and their quarterly information and guidance magazine.

Witham Lodge charity steward Roger Hansard said: “Lucy spoke very eloquently about the Shine Lincolnshire, its aims, and the outcomes it achieves. The quarterly magazine our donation will make possible will raise awareness of the services and help available, taking those positive results to more people.