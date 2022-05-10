Sustainability award for Caistor family firm​​​​​​​

Systematic Suez Team Joanna, Tracey and Sharon

Systematic’s print management support, part of their design and brand marketing services, has been relied on by leading waste management company SUEZ recycling and recovery UK for 23 years.

Now, SUEZ has recognised Systematic as their supplier most focused on

‘Creating Social Value’.

Julie Swanepoel presented the award to Tracey Brown

The honour was marked with the presentation of an upcycled trophy,

made of reclaimed wood from Manchester Velodrome.

Julie Swanepoel presented the award on behalf of SUEZ to Tracey Brown, Account Manager at Systematic.

Julie said: “We need more suppliers with the same level of commitment to our planet and social value.”

SUEZ acknowledged Systematic’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint, from investing in their site, moving to an electric delivery

fleet, and proactively sharing information which helps their clients reduce their environmental impact too.

This mission of helping businesses improve the sustainability of their purchasing has led Systematic to deepen its commitment to sustainable corporate gifts, bespoke promotional products that reflect the brand and message of an organisation.

Systematic recognises that this market is overwhelming and confusing for marketing professionals, who need a trusted point of reference for quality, practical and sustainable items.

Systematics’ new sustainable corporate gift range launched in March 2022, showcasing 200 handpicked products.

It blends Systematics’ knowledge of promotional products that create a return on investment for their clients, with their research into the most sustainable items the promotional product market has to offer.

Finance Director Sharon Robey said: “Our team is working hard to deliver on our commitment to being carbon neutral by 2025, our 50th trading anniversary.

"Sustainability is core to our values, and we recognise that our expertise and influence helps our clients minimise their environmental impacts too.