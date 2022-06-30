Sustainable Hagworthingham designer nominated for top award

Sanyukta Shrestha has been shortlisted for 'The British Design Talent Award 2022’ .

Sustainable wedding dress designer Sanyukta Shrestha has been shortlisted in the Top 10 Dynamic Designers in the UK for ‘The British Design Talent Award 2022’ in the prestigious Bridal Buyer Awards.

Bridal Buyer Awards 2022 have described Sanyukta’s designs as “standing out for all the right reasons”, and “should be on everyone’s radar”.

"Her commitment to sustainability and respect for nature are second to none. Every collection highlights that sustainability can be utterly luxurious, and an eco-friendly design by no means compromises on style. Her use of materials that are kind to the planet are outstanding in the latest Vegan Dream line. The cut and fit of the pieces are delicate and demure, contemporary and iconic. This is the opposite of fast, throw away fashion – this is quality that will inspire both the designer’s peers and a new generation of bridal designers to create garments that are ethical and planet positive."

The Bridal Buyer Awards, often referred to as the “Oscars of the bridal industry” and held during the Bridal Week, September 11 to 13 in Harrogate, highlight the companies and individuals who are leading by example and excel in their field.

Winner of PETA Luxury Vegan Wedding Award 2021, Sanyukta is the first female Nepali designer to win many prestigious awards and accolades in the UK, as well as internationally.

She said: “It is again an honour to be the finalist as ‘The Top 10 Dynamic Designers in the UK’ at the Bridal Buyer Awards 2022 amongst the other amazing British designers, most of whom I admire and are at the forefront of the industry over the decades.

"Being a British Asian designer, I am always grateful for the inclusivity and abundance of love I have received from the British public, wedding industry and British media. I am always proud to represent Nepal and Britain together while promoting sustainable fashion and women empowerment through my designs.”