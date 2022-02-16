Sutton on Sea super slimmer celebrates eight stone loss

Donna MacCallum joined the Sutton on Sea Slimming World group in January 2018 after feeling embarrassed about her size.

She enjoyed going out for meals with friends and family but no longer wanted to worry about how close the tables may be to each other and whether she would fit through.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With support from her Slimming World group, Donna followed Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan and lost 5.5lbs in her first week.

Super slimmer Donna MacCullum

She swapped takeaways for homemade “fakeaway” meals such as beef in black bean, sweet and sour chicken and sticky pork stir fry the whole family could enjoy.

She said: “People think slimming means going hungry, yet it’s not like that at all with this healthy eating plan. “I love food and it’s never once felt like I was on a diet.”

Donna continued to lose weight during lockdown and found a new love for walking. “I’m so proud I managed to continue my weight loss all over lockdown and reach my own personal achievement target.

“I kept active as well as eating healthy foods. I regularly walk in the evenings on top of two dog walks during the day and complete 4-5km within 35 minutes. Life is great and I’m looking forward to what the future brings”.

Donna before her 8-stone weight loss

Donna’s weight loss and love of walking has also seen her complete the Malvern Hills 17 peaks challenge, raising money for the Shooting Star Children’s Hospice.

The charity supports and provides palliative care to families with children who are not expected to reach the age of 19 because of illness, genetic conditions, or incurable disease.