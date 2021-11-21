Sutton & Trusthorpe Camera Club reveals winners of photography competition

'Dark Entity' by Derek McGowan

The Sutton and Trusthorpe Camera Club has recently restarted its twice-monthly live meetings at Meridale Hall in Sutton on Sea.

In October, the club held an open competition using digital images. The competition was judged remotely via Zoom by Brian Gromett. There were 78 entries in total.

First place was tied between Peter Grayson and his entry ‘Just An Old Fashioned Girl’, and Derek McGowan with ‘Dark Entity’.

'Just an Old Fashioned Girl' by Peter Grayson.