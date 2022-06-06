Sweet new future for former deputy Mayor of Skegness

Coun Billy Brookes (right) flying the flag for the Jubilee at his new business Me Old's, with staff member Karen King.

Coun Billy Brookes, 21, should have been starting his term as one of the youngest Mayors in the country but stepped down when the opportunity to expand the family’s businesses in the town arose.

Billy took over the Hames shop unit near the Clock Tower in Lumley Road in February, renaming it Me Olde’s, and has just enjoyed his first really busy Bank Holiday.

Flying the flag for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with his Union Jack bags, customers were also loving the ranges which showed where they had been for the celebrations.

"People were really loving things with Skegness written on it or with pictures of the Clock Tower,” Billy said.

"Thursday and Friday were really busy but it was a bit of a washout on Sunday because of the weather.

"But overall I’m really pleased with how it went.”

Hames chocolate is made in Skegness and, in addition to the chocolate factory, the business has the majority interest in a Lancashire-based candy factory where they make fudge, toffee, honeycomb, sweets and lettered rock candy.

All of these items are on sale at Me Olde’s.

"I think the fact that it is a luxury local brand is what drew us to take it on,” Billy said.

“Me Olde’s fits well with our other businesses – in High Street and on the seafront.

"At our Indulgence cafe we make all of our own cakes and make the ice-cream for the kiosks ourselves, so taking on the chocolate shop was a natural progression.”

Billy admits he’s like one of the sticks of rock he sells because, even though not Mayor this year, he has Skegness written though him.

A former Skegness Grammar and Skegness Academy student, as well as helping with the family businesses, Billy is a RNLI volunteer and on the crew on both lifeboats.

He also intends to carry on in local politics, having served as a town and district councillor for three years.