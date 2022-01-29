Sweet success for Caistor shop

Sweetie Belles shop in Caistor’s South Street EMN-220117-064421001

The authority says the response for the campaign to support local businesses has been overwhelming since it launched in December.

‘Business of the Week’ goes across the council’s social media platforms encouraging users to tag their favourite businesses and say why they deserve to be Business of the Week.

The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness of independent businesses, helping them reach new audiences and to strengthen West Lindsey’s ‘Think Local’ message.

Each week, the business with the most mentions is crowned Business of the Week and also receives a free copy of ‘The Retail Champion – 10-steps to retail success’ by Clare Bailey, one of the most well-known and respected retail experts in the UK.

So far, nearly 130 nominations have been made with some wonderful comments showing their support – with three winners announced – one of which was Sweetie Belles in Caistor’s South Street Cornhill area.

Pauline on Facebook said: “SweetieBelles in Caistor: Michelle has given us something that’s been missing in our little town for a long time.

“She has worked tirelessly to make it work, starting from a market stall to a wonderful sweet shop that’s a pleasure to visit.”

○ Sweetie Belles is currently running a competition for children to win a Valentine’s day treat box.

They are inviting children to make a heart to help ‘fill their window with love’.