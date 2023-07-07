Kirkby on Bain Cameo Group had a sweet surprise at their June meeting.

Chairman Louise Roberts with the certificate from LIVES.

Julie Arthur from Annie’s Country Kitchen stepped in when booked speaker, William Butler, had to cancel due to illness and members “mightily cheered” when she began by offering samples of her handmade sweets!

She began her talk by explaining that Annie’s Country Kitchen is named after her 21-month-old daughter, Annie, who sadly died of to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome in the 1990s.

Julie explained to the members wanted her business to act as a comfort and as Annie loved chocolate and animals, runs the business as a legacy to her daughter.

Her ethos is the making chocolates with no egg or dairy and to be low impact on the planet by all packaging being re-cyclable.

She decided to create her business after working in an office with a vegan friend who couldn’t eat any of the goodies people brought in, so Julie started to make vegan chocolate bombs, which went down a treat and her colleagues told her she should sell them.

In 2018, she decided to start her business and sells boxed Chocolate Creams and Bark – Honeycomb, Turkish Delight, Fudge and more, as well as wedding and birthday cakes to order and supplying to cafes, pubs, shops and hotels using dark Belgian chocolate.

She then gave members a fun quiz to do on cacao beans, and afterwards went into more detail about the ingredients she used, the process she uses to create her goodies, and where they come from.

After the talk, the members enjoyed coffee, tea and cake and drew the raffle and 50/50.

Chairman Louise Roberts informed the members that LIVES, the club’s chosen charity for this year, have already been given a donation of £195 and the club has received a ‘Thank You Certificate’.

The next Table Top sale will be on Saturday August 26 at 10am at the Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa, to try to get a bigger footfall.

The Cameo Club’s next meeting is Tuesday July 18 at 7.30pm at Roughton Hall, and the topic is Reflexology