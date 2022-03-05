Sweet temptations at new tuck shop in Wainfleet

Mayor of Wainfleet Coun Deborah Wickes cutting the ribbon at the opening of the town's Dixie Mix Sweet Shop, with co-owner Cyd Bradford.

Dixie Mix Tuck Shop on the High Street was recently opened by a local couple, Cyd and Bobby Bradford.

The premises caught their eye when it was "just filled with boxes" and they grabbed the opportunity to turn it into a sweet shop when it because available to rent.

Local people have been able to sample the variety of sweets now on sale in the refurbished premises for some time.

Residents have been keeping Cyd Bradford and her husband Bobby busy since opening the sweet shop.

"During lockdown last year we became very restless sitting at home and decided to convert what was an old coal house at the side of our house into a small tuck shop for the children on our street," explained Cyd.

"This proved to be a big success and we quickly moved on to having a stall in the market place on a Friday morning.

"We had seen this shop sat just filled with boxes for so long and every time I walked past I would say I want to turn that into a sweet shop.

"After talking to the landlord I was told that she would keep me in mind but it was being rented at the time.

The new Dixie Mix Tuck Shop in High Street, Wainfleet.

"Then in February I got the call I had been waiting for - I was so happy."

The shop sells a wide range of sweets from hard boiled to pick 'n' mix, flavoured fudge and even sour Brian lickers, which seem to be a favourite among the school kids.

The range also caters for customers with allergies.

So far business has been good and ELDC has awarded the shop it a 5️ star food hygiene rating.

Mayor of Wainfleet Coun Deborah Wickes cut the ribbon at the official opening ceremony.

"Our first week in the shop has been amazing, with queues down the street most days," said Cyd.

"The local community has really come together to support us and we cannot thank them enough.