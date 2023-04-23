Swifts ‘roar’ with joy as more Lionesses’ inspired girls sign up for second team

A junior football club in Ingoldmells which two years ago was as risk of folding because of dwindling membership is enjoying a resurgence, with hopes of a second girls team on the horizon.

Junior football is nothing new to the area – with Butlins hosting up to 400 grassroots girls and boys teams over the weekend in the ESF 2023, the UK’s biggest annual youth football tournament.

However, locally the opportunities for girls have not been so good – until Swifts Junior Football (SJF) Club answered the roar of England’s Lionesses.

SJF is a family-run sports club teaching football to boys and girls from as early as five years old.

After launching their first U-15’s girls team last year they have now started training sessions for the U-12s – with the turnout far greater than expected.

Lincolnshire World joined them on a cold, misty evening at their training ground on the first night after the school holidays and vice-chairman Nathan Flemington couldn’t believe his eyes.

Watching around 16 girls being put through their paces on one of their five pitches, he said: “We put it on before realising it was the first night back at school and we were not sure how many would turn out but we have ended up with about 16 girls all eager to play football – and more next week hopefully.”

It’s not surprising Nathan puts a lot of the new interest down to the success of England’s Lionesses following their historic victory in the 2022 Women's European Championships and ahead of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

"I think England Lionesses’ Russo and Mary Earps may have had something to do with it,” he smiled. “Our U-15s’ were fortunate to see them play USA at Wembley and that was really inspirational.

"Our girls had not played football before and were at the bottom of the Lincolnshire Girls’ League when they started the season but now stand to finish i the top five.

"They have done tremendously well.”

Leading the training session is new manager Craig Booth, who knows all about local football having played for Skegness Town and other teams in the area.

"We are absolutely thrilled with the turn-out – it could have been six or 26, we just didn’t know.

"Of course the Lionesses have helped – they have done their country proud and as a result the chances for girls has increased.

"Before girls lucky enough to get an opportunity had to settle for playing in mixed teams so it’s nice to give them the opportunity to play in a girls’ team at the Swifts.

"If it goes well we will potentially have a second girls’ team for next season.”

Enjoying the opportunities with the swifts is Craig’s 11-year-old step-daughter Lacey Waxman. “I’ve always been interested in football and have played in mixed teams.

"My inspiration has been the Liverpool women’s team and I’m hoping to be part of a new team here next season.”

Amongst the mums standing on the sidelines was Angie Lafferty of Ingoldmells, who was watching her nine-year-old daughter, Annie.

"It’s her first night but Annie has wanted to play for about two years” she explained.

"Her brother plays football which is how her interest started – and she plays at school in Huttoft.

"But there were not a lot of opportunities for girls about, so this is great.”

Football mums may be used to standing out in the cold and rain, but at the Swifts they had the opportunity of a hot drink thanks to the newly installed kitchen in the clubhouse.

“Thanks to a successful bid for COVID-19 funding we have been able to install a fully-fitted kitchen in the clubhouse,” said Nathan. “The Swifts have been based in Jubilee Park for longer than I remember but the clubhouse needed some TLC.

"We wanted to become more self-sufficient at matches and be able to offer bacon sandwiches and burgers.

"Teams love playing here because of the facilities we have – and we are also about to lay new flooring so we can hold more events here.

"It’s an exciting time for us when you think two years ago we only had three teams and now we have 14.

”Our aim is to give every child a chance to play football.”

Training sessions are held at Jubilee Park High Street, Skegness, United Kingdom, PE251PT. For details email [email protected]

