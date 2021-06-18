Swinhope stroke survivor striding out to walk 120,000 steps in 120 days

Barry Jordan getting his steps in through the wonderful Wolds countryside around his Swinhope home. Photo: Michael A V Edwards

A keen cyclist, Barry Jordan, from Swinhope, was heading out on a ride one day last December when the stroke hit.

The 68-year-old has recovered well and while he still has weakness on his right side, he is keen to raise awareness of strokes and thank the local NHS teams and national stroke charity who have aided his recovery.

That is why he agreed to take on the ‘Stride for Stroke Challenge’ being organised by the Stroke Association, with a personal aim of walking 120,000 steps in 120 days.

Barry said: “Speaking to other stroke survivors through online chats, I realise that other parts of the country don’t get such good support.

“I came out of hospital on Christmas Eve and on Boxing Day, someone from the Lincolnshire Stroke Therapy team, based at Louth, was here to help - and they then came every couple of days.

“I have sold all my cycling stuff, as I know I wouldn’t get back to that, but I am not one to sit in front of the telly and fade away - so I decided to get walking instead of cycling.”

Barry continued: “The Stroke Association challenge seemed a great thing to do - although I admit I didn’t realise quite how far 10,000 steps a day was.

“I break it up over the day and have even ended up walking in torrential rain to get the steps in.”

Barry set himself the modest target of £250 on his online fundraising page, but this was smashed almost straightaway, and now stands at just short of £600.

Barry said: “Everyone has been so generous; it really means a lot.”