East Coast Policing Plan.

The Coastal Team’s priority will be tackling drugs in Mablethorpe, while the North Wolds focus will be on ASB and vehicle nuisance, with Operation Deepdale targeting drug-related offending.

The team’s Police and Immigration Officers have been visiting local business, and they attended two restaurants in Mablethorpe – one in High Street and the other on Victoria Road – where each found a person working illegally.

In the Mablethorpe area, the policing teams have been working with the courts and CPS colleagues to get drugs warrants needed, and the public are encouraged to report incidents and concerns where they can.

In the North Wolds policing area, Operation Deepdale has seen 39 pieces of intelligence submitted since the priority was sent, and five searches completed with one (Joint Disciplinary Panel) JDP conviction.

Twelve warning letters relating to Anti-social Behaviour (ASB) have been issued, as well as three JDP referrals, and the team have also seized two E-Scooters and issued Traffic Offence Reports (TOR), completed nine community engagements and assisted Trading Standards.

The team has also been monitoring traffic and issues one Traffic Offence Report (TOR), with one person was arrested for disqualified driving and their vehicle seized, and seven people have been added to the Pubwatch banning list.Coast Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Jacqueline Evans said: "We have been working really hard to safeguard vulnerable people within our communities and we continue to work closely with partners and would encourage anyone to provide us with information or any concerns they may have.

"We will continue to seek the views of our communities via engagements, online polls, social media, partners and locally elected members.

"We have also launched our localised Neighbourhood Policing Plan which follows on from the success of last year’s summertime policing plan piloted on the Coast, which received positive feedback from both the public and our partners."

You can contact the team via [email protected] and you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Wolds Inspector Matt Bennison said: "It has been a very busy three months for us in the Wolds, and we have been making every effort to tackle the policing priorities in your community.

"This month we've developed and published our Neighbourhood Policing Plan for the area, which I would encourage people to read.

"It includes a commitment from us to be accessible to the public both in person and through digital means such as social media, StreetSafe and by phone. We will be working hard to ensure seldom heard communities are given a voice.

"Over the coming year I will be working closely with other departments within the police service along with our external partners to ensure that the Wolds remains a safe place to live, work and visit."