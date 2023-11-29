Take a Journey Through Christmas in Horncastle
You can prepare for the festive season by taking a journey through Christmas.
Horncastle & District Choral Society will be hosting their Christmas concert – A Journey Through Christmas – in St Mary's church on Saturday (December 9), with audience participation carols following the season from advent through Christmas, Epiphany, and Candlemas.
Doors open 7pm for 7.30pm start.
Tickets are £8 and available on the door, and wine and cheese are included in the price.