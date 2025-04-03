Take a peek of new look Embassy Theatre in Skegness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The curtain is set to rise tonight (Thursday) on the first performance at a Skegness theatre since it closed for refurbishment three months ago.

It was a wrap for the Embassy Threatre following the pantomime season in preparation for the makeover, which is one of a number of transformational projects in the area made possible by around £76.8m in Towns Fund and match funding..

Tonight the first audience will enjoy upgraded seating for the performance of the rock ‘n’ roll musical, That’ll Be the Day.

Plans to expand and alter Skegness’ Embassy Theatre were approved by East Lindsey District Council in September last year.

Finishing touches to the stretch of the seafront, including the new-look Embassy Theatre in Skegness.

Funded by £5 million from Arts Council England’s Cultural Development Fund, which could also be used to refurbish Skegness Pier, the project included expanding the theatre’s courtyard on the south side and the car park to the north.

Details also included upgrading the theatre’s seating, extending the stage storage area, and creating more multi-use spaces. The expansion will also create four additional full-time jobs, increasing total employment opportunities at the site to 17.

“Reopening the Embassy Theatre for performances is an important step forward in this exciting project to transform this much-loved venue,” said Chris Baron, Chair of the Connected Coast board which is overseeing the projects. “It is fantastic to see the work that has already taken place, including in the auditorium which has undergone an impressive makeover.

"Opening the doors of the Embassy once again is further progress towards creating a new culture house which will offer more for people to enjoy and experience at the Embassy.”

For more details about the upcoming shows, visit https://embassytheatre.co.uk/whats-on/