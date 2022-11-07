Take a step back in time at this month's Gainsborough Farmers’ and Craft Market

Entertainment will include a nostalgic performance from Karen Howell singing well-known 40’s favourites from a 1942 Willys jeep in the town’s Market Place.

Customers are encouraged to get those feet tapping or even take to the floor and show off some classic moves to shake off the chilly weather.

There will also be a vintage car display including classic models such as the 1937 Wolseley,1940 Prefect and the 1942 Willys Jeep.

The British Legion will be in attendance carrying out their poppy appeal as well as treating Gainsborough shoppers to a back in time display showcasing some of the World War uniforms and items they used in the two great wars.

Free craft activities will also be on offer giving children of all ages chance to create their poppies to contribute to a large display wall which will then be in Marshall's Yard in time for Remembrance Sunday for everyone to admire and photograph.

A number of foodie favourites will be in attendance including popular producers such as Redhill Farm Free Range Pork, Pickles Preserves and Custom Bakes Lincoln.

A great selection of crafters will also be here for those looking for early Christmas gift ideas including Rubecula Aromary, The Old Smithy, Curly Nook Jewellery, Felt Mindful and Baa-Miflets.

Melissa Cutforth, assistant centre manager for Marshall’s Yard, said: “We’re looking forward to putting on a great display this weekend in Gainsborough town centre and welcoming back our lovely Farmers’ and Craft Market traders. This is the beginning of a really packed programme of events happening every weekend now until Christmas with lots of free things for all the family to enjoy.”

The market is taking place on on Saturday, November 12, and provides the warm up act for the big Christmas Lights Festival which takes place across Gainsborough and Marshall’s Yard on Friday, November 18, until Sunday, November 20.