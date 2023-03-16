Take a tour of Horncastle’s history​

Led by volunteers from HHH Society, the short 1.2 km (¾ mile) tour will explore highlights from Horncastle's rich history, including the town’s Roman roots to local characters like Sir Joseph Banks and infamous hangman William Marwood.

The tour is free, with donations welcome, and the route is suitable for wheelchairs and prams using town centre pavements. Dogs on leads also welcome. There is no need to book, just turn up on the day.