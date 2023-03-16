Take a tour of Horncastle’s history​

Horncastle History & Heritage Society will be running a free guided tour of Horncastle's historic town centre, as part of Discover Lincolnshire Weekend, on Saturday, March 25.
The Discover Horncastle's History Guided Tour will start at 11am at the Joseph Banks Centre on Bridge Street.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Led by volunteers from HHH Society, the short 1.2 km (¾ mile) tour will explore highlights from Horncastle's rich history, including the town’s Roman roots to local characters like Sir Joseph Banks and infamous hangman William Marwood.
The tour is free, with donations welcome, and the route is suitable for wheelchairs and prams using town centre pavements. Dogs on leads also welcome. There is no need to book, just turn up on the day.