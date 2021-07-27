Take a trip around the world at the Gainsborough Food and Drink Festival

Gainsborough Food and Drink Festival is returning

The popular event is being held on Saturday, July 31, and Sunday, August 1, showcasing the regions very best traders alongside a packed line up of entertainment.

Over the weekend more than 30 food and drink stalls will be serving a range of cuisines and beverages from around the world plus sweet treats, bespoke crafts and a licensed bar.

There will be a demo kitchen with live cookery demonstrations from local business owners including The Forge, Cream, Hickman Hotel and Sue’s Kitchen.

Celebrity Michelin Star chef Jean Christophe Novelli will headline the demo kitchen on Sunday, August 1.

There will also be a kid’s corner with giant games, a book corner and crafting activities plus local musicians Emily Toward and George Holmes will also be performing live across the weekend.

And budding young artists were invited to take part in an exciting drawing competition ahead of the event to design an apron which will be worn by Jean Christophe Novelli on the demo kitchen and food festival vouchers to spend.

The event, which is being sponsored by Paul Fox Estate Agents, will take place in Market Place and Market Street from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, July 31, and 10am to 5pm on Sunday, August 1.

Charlotte Toplass, from Marshalls Yard’s Management Team, said: “We are delighted to be involved with Gainsborough Food and Drink Festival this year and to be teaming up with RR Events, with their variety of stalls, there is guaranteed to be something for everyone.

"Events such as this really do boost the whole town and we look forward to welcoming everyone to grab a bite to eat and soak up the atmosphere.”

West Lindsey District Council’s Coun Matthew Boles said: “We are delighted to once again support the Gainsborough Food and Drink festival; this is an event that is brilliant for the town and the visitor economy.