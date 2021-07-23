Take a trip back to the '40s Boston's Market Place this weekend

Dancing in the street at a 40s event in the past

On July 24 from 11am-3pm, 1940s singers Miss Sarah Jane and the Dream Belles will perform alongside the 78 DJ and Boston Jive at The Herbert Ingram Memorial Area of Boston’s Market Place.

Funded by the Boston Town Area Committee, the event is free to attend – and anyone attending is encouraged to dress for the occasion if they have anything suitable!

Chairman of the BTAC, Councillor Paul Goodale, said: “We’re delighted to bringing these amazing performers to the Market Place and we look forward to seeing residents and visitors alike as we bring the wonderful sounds of the 40’s to town.”

Boston has previously held 40s weekends funded by Boston Big Local and BTAC, however due to Covid-19, 2020 and 2021 were cancelled.