Take a walk in Rasen to discover town’s heritage

Market Rasen Methodist Church. Picture from the early 1900s

To coincide with the pop-up market event on Saturday May 22, the first walk will be looking at Market Rasen churches and chapels.

The walk starts at 2pm from the market place and will last between 60 and 90 minutes.

The second walk will be on Sunday, May 30, again starting at 2pm from the market place, and will be a general town heritage walk.

Both these walks are free, sponsored by Rasen Community Partnership Group, but places must be booked.

The summer season of walks led by members of Rase Heritage Society will take place on the first Sunday of the month as follows:

• June 6

Market Rasen- 900 years in 90 minutes

• July 4

Baker, butcher and candlestick maker of Rasen

• August 1

Market Rasen- 900 years in 90 minutes

September 5

• Churches and chapels

The cost for each walk is £3 per person, with a maximum of 15 people on each walk.

Again the walks will last between 60 and 90 minutes.

Booking is essential and must be made by 6pm on the Saturday before.