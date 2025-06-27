‘Take it home’: Appeal after fury over rubbish left on Skegness beach

Bins were overflowing after visitors during last week's heatwave dumped their rubbish rather than take it home.

An appeal has been made to visitors to take their rubbish home if bins are full after uproar over the state the beach was left in last weekend.

With another heatwave on its way, East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) is asking for visitors to “respect our town”.

The amount of rubbish left after families flocked to the coast to enjoy the good weather was highlighted in a post on social media by RNLI Lifeguards Lincolnshire on Saturday.

“This is a small glimpse of the sad state Skegness Beach was left in after thousands of visitors came to the seaside,” it read.

“Please put your rubbish in the bins provided, which are located no further than 200m of any part of central beach

“Thank you to the responsible people that did.”

Local photographer John Byford was also appalled by what he saw in the evening after the visitors had gone home. He said he thought ELDC could do a better job emptying the bins.

“It’s 9.10pm on a beautiful evening here in Skegness, and most bins are overflowing!,” he said.

“This simply isn’t good enough from an authority that makes millions from Skegness.

“Come on, guys — Skegness deserves better.”

A council spokesperson said: “As always our Neighbourhoods Services team are working tirelessly, seven days a week from early in the morning until late in the evening; ensuring our beautiful Lincolnshire coast is as clean and tidy as it can be throughout the busy summer months.

“We would like to remind all residents and visitors coming to our district to respect our towns, villages, countryside and beaches. If you cannot find a bin, or indeed a bin is full – please do not then litter, simply take it home.

"Littering is an offence and anyone caught doing so will be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) by our Enforcement team.”

Extra lifeguards were put on duty to keep visitors safe . Advice given then to reduce the risk of needing their help remains relevant ahead of this weekend’s good weatrher:

Always visit a lifeguarded beach (Skegness & Mablethorpe in Lincolnshire)

Swim between the red and yellow flags

Wear suncream, use shade, sunglasses and loose clothing and stay hydrated

Avoid using inflatable in an offshore wind

If you find yourself in trouble, relax and FLOAT

Never enter the water in an emergency, call 999 and ask for the coastguard

Anyone who does need help should speak to the lifeguards who will be on duty between 10am and 6pm each day.