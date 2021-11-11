Ian Marshmans Joseph Banks inspired window theme. EMN-210311-115401001

The worldwide initiative aims transform the town’s streets into an outdoor gallery lit up from the inside, and everyone is invited to take part.

You can make a display in the windows of your flat, house, business, school or shop – or your front garden and it could be as simple as a candle, book or fairy-lights in a window.

Just one Horncastle resident taking part is Ian Marshman, chairman of the Horncastle History & Heritage Society, with his Joseph Banks inspired window theme (pictured).

To take part in the Window Wanderland, visit www.windowwanderland.com/event/horncastle-2021/ to add your location to the map, and you’ll receive a ‘Welcome Pack’ with access to lots of inspiration for windows.

If you want to be featured on the printed version of the map, please sign up by Wednesday, December 1.

The event will then run for four nights from Thursday 9 to Sunday 12 December, with windows lit up from 5.30pm to 9pm.