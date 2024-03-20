Taking a big leap for Lily’s Rainbow Fund

Ruby Frankish and Emily Morton about to take part in their skydive.

​Four-year-old Lily Harley died in March 2023 after battling Grade 3 Ependymoma, a rare type of brain tumour, and her brave parents Emily Morton and Josh Harley launched Lily’s Rainbow Fund in her memory in June last year.

The aim of the fund is to raise money for OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity, which helps fund support and care programs for children with brain tumours and their families, raise awareness of signs and symptoms in children, and support research into better treatments.

Since then, more than £17,000 has been raised for OSCARs in Lily’s name, with the aim of raising £25,000 in the first year.

To add to the total, last year a group of Lily’s family and friends arranged to take part in a skydive at Hibaldstow Airport – of which several were postponed due to the inclement weather.

But on Thursday (March 14), Lily’s mum Emily and her godmother Ruby Frankish finally were able to complete their 15,000ft skydives, raising an incredible total of £1,545 between them.

Emily said that the whole experience was amazing and would definitely do it again.

Last year, Lily’s Fun Day in Louth was held in September raised £2,500 for Lily’s Rainbow Fund, and there are plans in place for another Fun Day this summer.