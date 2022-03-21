Talent call for 24-hour variety show in Skegness in aid of Ukraine refugee crisis

24 Live is being hosted at the Neverland Theatre in Skegness in aid of the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

Gary Starr is hosting 24 Live at the Neverland Theatre in Skegness - and says it's the biggest callout for volunteers ever.

Variety acts, tech crew, backstage and front of house teams, live stream operators, marketing companies, hosts, compères and bar staff are all needed to keep the marathon show going.

Curtain will riuse at 10am on Thursday, March 31, with performances ending at 10am on Friday, April 1.

All proceeds are in aid of the charity RefugEase.

Gary said: "We have chosen this charity as they work direct on the ground in Ukraine providing much-needed support

"So far, more than 368,000 women and children have already crossed the border from Ukraine into neighbouring countries such as Poland and Hungary, but this is just the beginning. "Many more thousands, even millions (estimated to reach 4 million) will become refugees as the situation continues to worsen.

"UN Refugee Agency. RefugEase is already working on the ground delivering life-saving aid to the Ukrainian border, prioritising wherever is the greatest human need.

"This emergency fundraiser aims to purchase a truck in Hungary to make our daily aid deliveries (food parcels, hygiene packs, baby items, shelter and basic medical supplies).

"The items are purchased locally in Hungary, so the team is able to respond quickly."

If you can help with the show, personal message Gary Starr on Facebook.