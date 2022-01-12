Talented artist’s work on display in Louth

Rose West, who lives in the local area, said: “Being brought up in Louth, I initially studied art at school at Monks’ Dyke and King Edward’s .
“In following years, work and family commitments meant I didn’t really take time to paint again until my late 40s when I did a few watercolour classes and workshops. I did a couple of successful local exhibitions .
“A move to Canada for four years with work reignited my passion for the natural world and enthusiasm to capture it in art. I did exhibitions in local galleries in Canada.
“Now retired, and with more time, I am loving being able to pursue my passions of art and nature and working in mixed mediums.”
Visit www.facebook.com/MyNaturalWorldArt for further information.