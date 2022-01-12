Talented artist’s work on display in Louth

Rose West's artwork is on display at the gallery in Aswell Street, Louth.

Rose West, who lives in the local area, said: “Being brought up in Louth, I initially studied art at school at Monks’ Dyke and King Edward’s .

“In following years, work and family commitments meant I didn’t really take time to paint again until my late 40s when I did a few watercolour classes and workshops. I did a couple of successful local exhibitions .

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A move to Canada for four years with work reignited my passion for the natural world and enthusiasm to capture it in art. I did exhibitions in local galleries in Canada.

Rose West's artwork is on display at the gallery in Aswell Street, Louth.

“Now retired, and with more time, I am loving being able to pursue my passions of art and nature and working in mixed mediums.”

Visit www.facebook.com/MyNaturalWorldArt for further information.

Rose West's artwork is on display at the gallery in Aswell Street, Louth.