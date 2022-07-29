Talented Somercotes students' spectacular summer showcase

Somercotes Academy 12th July 2022 Photo by Jon Corken

Seventy students from Somercotes Academy showcased their musicality and performing arts’ talents as they brought the academic year almost to a close with a spectacular Summer Showcase.

On one of the hottest days of the year, the students performed the two-act showcase in the school hall, to a huge audience of parents, friends, family and carers.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The audience cheered on the acts as they refused to wilt in the heat, and for an hour and a half they maintained their energy to rattle off performance after performance, with barely a breath in-between.

Somercotes Academy 12th July 2022 Photo by Jon Corken

Ant and Dec-style presenters, Elliott Hanley and Jack Clark, kept the show moving as they introduced the acts, interspersed with admittedly ‘bad’ jokes, that had the audience chuckling along.

From instrumental solos to angelic voices and audience-rousing dance performances, there was something for everyone in this show, and the delight and appreciation on the faces of the audience members said it all. Everyone loves to see their children up on the stage having the time of their lives and showcasing what they have learned.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Involvement in the Arts enriches lives, and more students than ever before are now involved in music tuition, and Dance and Music Clubs at the Academy.

Ellen Barlow, Curriculum Leader For Music and Performing Arts, who organised the showcase with the help of teaching staff, said the students had worked so hard to put the showcase together and had made her “very proud.”

Somercotes Academy 12th July 2022 Photo by Jon Corken

Somercotes Academy 12th July 2022 Photo by Jon Corken

Somercotes Academy 12th July 2022 Photo by Jon Corken