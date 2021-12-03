Talented teenager from Skegness helps charity by creating range of Christmas cards

Handmade by Erika Daisy Wrate.

The 18-year-old launched Handmade by Erika Daisy Wrate online earlier this year and sells cards, prints and wrapping paper featuring her paintings.

Her Christmas range includes water bottles, pillowcases and tote bags.

Erika, who uses an electric wheelchair to get around, was born with congenital muscular dystrophy. Her muscles are weak and not strong enough to walk.

Erika Daisy Wrate has expanded her range for Christmas.

She found her passion for art while studying at Skegness Academy and continued to develop her skills while home

schooling and shielding on government advice.

Erika said: “I came up with the idea after giving away my card designs to friends and family, who often told me they were so good I should start my own business.”

Now, in the run up to Christmas, she has increased h

Handmade by Erika Daisy Wrate

Customers can either buy individual products or sign up to a monthly card subscription package. They also have the option of donating to Muscular Dystrophy UK, which aims to improve the lives of those affected by more than 60 muscle-wasting progressive conditions.

​Erika, who lives with her parents in Croft, near Skegness, added. “I’ve just finished painting the flower that will appear on my December card.

"I chose a pPoinsettia, as it’s red and has a real Christmassy feel.

"I’m always thinking of different things to paint and have also found inspiration from some Lincolnshire visitor attractions, such as Skegness Natureland and the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.

"Like many people in the UK, I have tried to make the most of being confined to my home in more recent months by keeping busy.

"As well as painting, I’ve also enjoyed improving my baking skills.”

People can order Erika’s work on her website www.handmadebyedw.co.uk. Her Instagram handle is handmadebyedw