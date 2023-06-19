​Talk by top conspiracy author

Contemporary engraving showing the moment the plot was foiled and Arthur Thistlewood stabbed policeman Richard Smithers.

​Horncastle History & Heritage Society will be hosting a talk by author Judy Meewezen about her book on the Cato Street Conspiracy.

The Conspiracy was an attempt to overthrow the Government in 1820 and create a British republic

which was led by local radical Arthur Thistlewood. Arthur was born at Tupholme near Bardney and

educated at Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School, Horncastle.

Thistlewood and his conspirators planned to assassinate the Cabinet and Prime Minister as they

ate dinner one evening, but unknown to them they had been infiltrated by a Government spy. The

plot was foiled and he and the four other conspirators were executed for treason.

Mewzeen’s book published last year Turtle Soup For The King: The Cato Street Chronicles is a

historical novel retelling this fascinating but overlooked moment in our history. Meewezen plunders

her extensive research and experiences to imagine the story from the participants’ point of view, of

their own and their families’ efforts to create a better world.

They sought a new fairer society, with universal suffrage (200 years before women got the vote),

common ownership of land, and the end of the the tyranny of landlords, a welfare state, and the

end to child poverty.

Londoner, Judy Meewezen is a full-time writer. She earned a living in print and broadcast media,

firstly as an arts journalist and broadcaster, later in creative jobs in television documentaries and

drama series in Britain and Europe. In her own story-telling, she is drawn to the skittishness of

memory and to secrets from the shadows of history. Judy enjoys a widely scattered community of

family and close friends. She is a traveler, an honorary Austrian, a lover of South Africa, and an

enthusiastic cook.

The talk takes place on 21st June, 7:30pm at Horncastle Community Centre. It is open to