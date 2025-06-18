‘Talk to us’ Government tells Mayor after calls for a Greater Lincolnshire NHS Board

Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, Dame Andrea Jenkyns.

Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, Dame Andrea Jenkyns, has been invited to share her ideas with the Government after she voiced concerns about proposals to merge Lincolnshire’s Integrated Care Board (ICB) with Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor has written to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care - Wes Streeting – suggesting instead that Greater Lincolnshire has one ICB. Currently the area is covered by both the Lincolnshire ICB and the Southbank of the Humber and Yorkshire ICB.

In her letter, Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, Dame Andrea Jenkyns, said: “Whilst I recognise that the country needs to things more efficiently, I am deeply concerned about the proposals to merge the Lincolnshire ICB with Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICB, and the Derby and Derbyshire ICB, who would then cover a population of 3.2 million people spread over more than 4,500 square miles of the country."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationwide, proposals for ICBs across England aim to cut costs by 50%.

Dame Andrea continued: “Greater Lincolnshire is a large geographical area, with dispersed populations. The Combined County Authority aims to drive economic growth for the region, and integral to that will be high quality health services.

“Our residents deserve services that are tailored to their needs – particularly those in rural and coastal communities, and I don’t feel the proposals offer this. A Greater Lincolnshire ICB would be consistent and aligned with other public services whilst still enabling cost savings.”

In response, a government spokesperson told Lincolnshire World: “This government has invested an extra £26 billion in our NHS to cut waiting times for patients. At the same time, we are cutting back on unnecessary bureaucracy and duplication across the health service – including in ICBs - so that we can reinvest the savings in the frontline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Secretary of State is considering a range of options but no final decisions have been made. We would invite the Mayor to submit her ideas for how cost savings can otherwise be achieved, which we are happy to consider.”