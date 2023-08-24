Register
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Tanglewood Care Home's summer fair

​Hundreds of pounds have been raised at a Horncastle care home’s summer fair.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST
Lee Hubbard mans the Sweet Bar at Tanglewood Care Home's summer fair. Photos: Mick FoxLee Hubbard mans the Sweet Bar at Tanglewood Care Home's summer fair. Photos: Mick Fox
Lee Hubbard mans the Sweet Bar at Tanglewood Care Home's summer fair. Photos: Mick Fox

​Tanglewood Care Home's summer fair was held on Saturday afternoon, August 19, raising money for the residents’ fund, with an afternoon tea stand in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

Just some of the activities going on during the afternoon were a big bouncy castle, Mocha and Bentley the donkeys were meeting and greeting visitors, sweet treats at the sweetie bar, and there was also a performance from the Handbell Ringers group The Music Makers.

Overall the event raised £70 for Breast Cancer Now on the afternoon, and a further £400 was raised for Tanglewood’s residents fund.

Activities co-ordinator Anna-Maria Vesey said: “Thank you for all the donations, volunteers, and to everyone who came to make the day so special for our residents.”

Related topics:Breast Cancer