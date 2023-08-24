Lee Hubbard mans the Sweet Bar at Tanglewood Care Home's summer fair. Photos: Mick Fox

​Tanglewood Care Home's summer fair was held on Saturday afternoon, August 19, raising money for the residents’ fund, with an afternoon tea stand in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

Just some of the activities going on during the afternoon were a big bouncy castle, Mocha and Bentley the donkeys were meeting and greeting visitors, sweet treats at the sweetie bar, and there was also a performance from the Handbell Ringers group The Music Makers.

Overall the event raised £70 for Breast Cancer Now on the afternoon, and a further £400 was raised for Tanglewood’s residents fund.