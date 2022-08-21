Tartan tribute to RAF Binbrook and 460 Sqdn

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The colours represent the unity of the Commonwealth - purple for Scotland, red for Wales, green for Ireland, white for England and yellow for Australia, with blue representing the history of the RAF and the RAAF,

The tartan has been named ‘460 Binbrook’ in reverence to 460 Squadron who were stationed at RAF Binbrook from 1943 until the end of the war, and dropped the highest tonnage of ordnance and suffered the highest losses of any Australian Squadron in the Second World War.

In 1945, the squadron also played an active role in the first ever airborne humanitarian mission – Operation Manna - reportedly flying 118 sorties dropping approximately 300 tons of food and supplies to relieve a famine in the German-occupied Netherlands.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by the courage of this momentous mission, 77 years later, His Church, which is now based at the former RAF Binbrook, launched ‘Operation Manna 22’ in response to the hauntingly similar circumstances the people of Ukraine found themselves in, occupied by a hostile neighbour, with many thousands at risk through war.

Operations Director Richard Humphrey with Air Commodore Jake Jarron (retd), the last Commander of 11 Squadron at RAF Binbrook

So far, His Church has distributed more than 180 tonnes of food and supplies (including more than 350,000 meals), the equivalent of 60 Operation Manna Lancaster Bomber Sorties.

To celebrate the rich history of pioneering benevolence from RAF Binbrook, as well as the combined efforts of the commonwealth from RAF Binbrook, Trevor Cockings MBE, President and Founder of His Church designed the celebration tartan.

Richard Humphrey, Operations Director of the His Church charity, said: “With a heritage dating back to 1892 and a well-earned reputation for unique authenticity, Lochcarron of Scotland was carefully chosen to produce the tartan and register 460 Binbrook with the Scottish Register of Tartans.

“The colours of the tartan represent the unity of the Commonwealth - purple for Scotland, red for Wales, green for Ireland, white for England and yellow for Australia, with the blue representing the history of the RAF and the RAAF.

The tartan l;aunch

“The tartan has been designed primarily for the Binbrook Lightnings Pipe Band and His Church Ltd, but will be used in other ventures by His Church.”