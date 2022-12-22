Tattershall super slimmer drops four dress sizes

A Tattershall slimmer has transformed her life by losing over four stone – and four dress sizes – after a devastating accident.

Sue Binley before her four stone weight loss with Slimming World.

Sue joined her local Slimming World group in Tattershall June 2020 and dropped from a size 18 to size 10.

After having a fall and breaking her back, Sue’s recovery was long and walking was still a struggle:

"I realised that my weight wasn’t helping, I needed to take action.

Sue Binley after her four stone weight loss with Slimming World.

"I got in touch with my local consultant explaining my situation and was reassured I could still lose weight without worrying about how mobile I was.”

For Sue, becoming active was that she had never being a fan of exercise and after her accident, even less so as it was painful.

"Using the Slimming World Body Magic pathway really helped me break down my activity into small chunks,” she said, “You can start as small as you like, a minute at a time if necessary.

"Now I regularly clock up 20,000 steps a day, and sometimes 30,000.

"This has the advantage of improving my general health and helping achieve my dream goal of getting back into my bikini for my summer holiday.

"I have also managed to bring my cholesterol down at my last check up, I am loving life once more.”

Sue said that the group support she received during her weight loss journey was “amazing”, and the members were able to share recipe ideas, and encourage each other for the week ahead.

Sue’s consultant Jo said: “I am so proud of Sue, she has achieved amazing things since joining. Following food optimising to achieve her personal achievement target. You can eat good quantities of what we call free foods, no weighing, measuring or counting.

"The beauty of Food Optimising is everyone can do it, family friendly and you can still have all your favourites, spaghetti bolognase, Steak and chips even a curry.”