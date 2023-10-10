Tattershall Thorpe Jubilee Committee celebrates East Midlands in Bloom success

Tattershall Thorpe Jubilee Committee is celebrating East Midlands in Bloom success.

Tattershall Thorpe Jubilee Committee has won the East Midlands in Bloom competition’s Small Village category – population up to 300 people – beating competition from all over the East Midlands – Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, and Derbyshire as well as Lincolnshire.

The report from the judge’s praised the village’s “general impression of cleanliness and tidiness with a pleasing absence of litter”, and described the planting at village entrances as “bright, well grown, and healthy”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judges were also impressed with the village’s insect life, lakes, “abundance of wildlife” and information boards detailing Tattershall Thorpe’s Iron and Bronze Age history.

Serv Coulber with Tattershall Thorpe's award.

“The highlight of the judging tour was the recently completed mural on the corner of North Road at the entrance to the village,” the report stated, “It is particularly eye-catching and accurately portrays the village’s connection to World War II, together with the positive developments associated with the local public house, which was recently purchased by villagers.

"The purchase has helped to encourage its development as a village hub which can only help and enhance community life.”

They also received a Judge’s award for the new mural depicting the village heritage and the surrounding planting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Representatives of the group, Serv Coulber and Steve Wattam, attended the awards ceremony in Spalding and accepted the award.

The committee has now extended its thanks to Serv, who at the age of 90, has been maintaining the village’s planters, bus stops, war memorial, and chapel for more than 20 years.

Spokesman Debbie Gorensweigh said: “We all owe thanks to Serv’s tireless dedication to our village.

"He is an inspiration to us all in Tattershall Thorpe and we are thrilled about this incredible achievement.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

if anyone is interested/willing to take on any aspect of the village planting/maintenance areas, you are invited to come along to the Bluebell on Tuesday (October 17) at 7pm.