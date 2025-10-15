Tattoo artist from Skegness gets ducks in a row to raise funds for RNLI

An exhausted Rianna after day one of engraving ducks for charity.

A Skegness tattoo artist had some “quacking fun” raising money for the RNLI thanks to everyone who agreed to having a tattoo of a duck.

The challenge was launched over two days by ‘Tattoos By Rianna’ and saw 63 ducks engraved by the artist in the first 13 hours of day one.

Rianna explained she was first inspired to donate time for charity after she saw on social media that some tattoo artists were taking part in a fundraiser in October to raise money for the Mastectomy Tattooing Alliance.

"Instead of doing a few larger pieces, I wanted to do some small tattoos and see if I could raise some money too,” she said. “I decided on small line drawings of ghosts in all kinds of different costumes and donated all of the money to the charity.

"It ended up being far busier than I thought and in the end I did 115 ghosts, which raised £2,300 for the charity.”

This year, she said she wanted to do something similar for a local charity – the Skegness RNLI.

"I was trying to think of another small design that I could do in different costumes and, after a lot of thought, I decided on rubber ducks,” she said.

"They just seem to be everywhere lately and I hoped they would be popular.

"I decided to choose the RNLI as my charity because of the incredibly difficult season they have had and I also know how important they are to our community.

“I still have a couple of ducks left to do that people have added to their appointments in the next week and then I can find out what the grand total is.”

RNLI Skegness commented: “Tattoos By Rianna has been behind the needle tattooing like a trooper for literally hours this week tattooing her ‘Charity Ducks’ of all varieties on literally hundreds of people all to raise money for the RNLI.

"We couldn’t be more grateful for her hard work and support. You’re a superstar!”

Members of the public also took to social media to add their congratulations.

One described it as “13 hours of quacking fun!”; Another commented: “Bet ya absolutely ducked”; and another: “You must be quackered.”

The final total raised is set to be announced soon.