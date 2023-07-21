Tattooists among those making donations to Horncastle Community Food Bank

A campaign by Horncastle’s tattooists was just one of several to benefit the town’s food bank – as the larder continues to struggle as food supplies continue to dwindle.

Kerry Watling of Exploding Ink with Isabel Forrester.

Horncastle Community Food Larder received a donation for more than £200 worth of food to boost their supplies after running an appeal for people to get a tattoo for just £20, with funds then being used to buy food to help stock the larder.

Isabel Forrester, spokesman for the Larder, said that food charities across the UK are all struggling as supermarkets are cutting down on how much surplus and excess stock they give out and we haven’t got anywhere near as much stock as we did before the cost of living crisis.

“We’ve like to say a huge thank you to Exploding Ink and all the businesses who have supported us.

"Charities like us are really struggling and relying more heavily on buying our own stock or on donations from wonderful people in the community.

"We know that a lot of people are struggling and so to ask them to make a donation to us is really difficult, so for businesses to run drives like this for us is fantastic and so helpful.”

The food bank has also received donations from NFU Mutual and Harry’s Market Garden.

“These companies have really stepped up to help and these donations make a huge different.”

Donations of all food supplies are being gratefully received by the food bank, including staples such as baked beans, pasta, pasta sauces, tinned meats, tinned vegetables, and more.

These can be dropped off at the larder’s drop-off points at St Mary's Church, St Margaret's Thimbleby, Horncastle Methodist Church, St Lawrence School and Horncastle Primary School.

Those who are in need of advice can also visit Horncastle Community Links, where Isabel and other volunteers offer a drop-in advice centre offering a range of services in person, including help with filling out forms in paper or e-format, help with employment, dealing with loneliness, and referrals to other services for help, all from Horncastle Community Centre.

