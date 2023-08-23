​Taxidermist and blacksmith part of Spilsby's Teenage Market success

​Following successes in towns including Horncastle and Louth, the Teenage Market has also seen a triumph in Spilsby.

‘Miss Quirky-dermy’ Chloe Lee and husband James Lee. Photos: Mick Fox

​The Market was held in Spilsby for the first time on Saturday August 19, with traders predominately from the town and surrounding areas showing off their skills and products.

Just some of the local traders aged 25 and under who were running market stalls on the day were Chloe Lee and husband James Lee of Miss Quirky-Dermy taxidermy, Crafter’s Den. Horncastle’s Victoria Heward of Natures Promise, blacksmith Conor Simons of CS Smithing, and ZEC Crafts.

Spilsby Primary School’s PTA also ran a stall selling cakes and tasty treats, and ‘Pete the T-Rex’ and his children were spotted roaming the streets during the day.