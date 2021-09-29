A scenic view of Saxilby

From September 30 to November 30, Taylor Wimpey East Midlands is asking entrants to submit photographs which celebrate how lovely Saxilby is in the autumn months and illustrate the activities they love to do in the area.

The competition is open to amateur photographers of all ages.

Once all entries have been judged, Taylor Wimpey will select their first-place winner and their photography will be displayed on the web page for the local development, Saxilby Heights, to inspire customers of the future.

First, second and third place winners will also receive a £50, £30 or £20 in Amazon vouchers.

Olivia Peters, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “It’s hugely important to us to engage with our local community and we are delighted to be launching a photography competition for the residents of Saxilby.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how creative Saxilby residents can be. Good luck to everyone entering.”

Entries for the competition can either be emailed to [email protected] or posted directly to Unit 2, The Osiers Business Park, Laversall Way, Leicester, Leicestershire, LE19 1DX.

All submissions should state the name and age of the entrant and their contact details.

Winners will be notified directly before being announced via email and Taylor Wimpey’s social media channels.