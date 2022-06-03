Grace Brockelsby

Grace Brockelsby was aged just 19 when she was hit by a lorry in Boston on June 5, 2019 - leaving her family and friends devastated.

Now the family are hoping a hand-carved bench made in her memory will help others who suffer with their mental health.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unique bench will serve as a place for young people sit and gather their thoughts and talk. It incorporates a special QR code which they can scan with their phone, linking to a special page on the mental health charity MIND’s website.

It will be unveiled at a special event called ‘Grace’s Queen Bee tea party’ on Sunday, from 1.30pm.

Grace’s godmother Lisa Tague said: “We are hoping anyone from the community who wishes to, will join us in the park from 1:30pm.

"We are planning to have some fun games including ‘giant jenga’, a treasure hunt, connect 4, some games of rounders and football.

"The new mayor Ann Dorrian has said she will visit around 3pm when we will launch the bench. Hopefully the sun will shine for us.”

Lisa and Grace’s mum Thea Cox set up a crowdfunding page to raise the £2,800 needed to pay for the bench, which the Standard ran a story about back in February.